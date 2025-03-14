eclipse of 2025

i woke up at about 12:30 this morning and remembered about the eclipse. it didn't happen until a quarter past one and i started to take photos at 1:45 only because i lost track of time waiting. yeah, lose time while waiting. that's an oxymoron or something moronic, n'est-ce pas?



in any case, i took photos until 2:26 waiting for the moon to turn red, which it didn't. i was so tired and sleepy i didn't wait for the eclipse to finish. plus had i waited, the moon would have moved towards the side of the building and i won't see it anyway. it was a good thing the temperature was above zero and there was no wind so i was able to get in and out of my balcony several times.



i remember when witnessing one of these lunar eclipses back in the old country, we'd watch it from start to finish. the moon would indeed turn red yet you could still see the moon. it wasn't like that with this one. i could see the outline of the moon but very vaguely and didn't register in the camera. i suppose if i had processed the raw files i would see the outline. at any rate, it's done and dusted. i hope to witness a few more eclipses in my lifetime anyway.