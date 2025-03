hatching bacon

"egg" and "humor" are the themes for 52 frames this week. the egg on fork is too cliché and i've done that quite a few times already. so how to combine humour with egg? enter the piggies, or more specifically, sushi. (isn't it ironic that the pig has a fish dish name but coming out of an egg? that covers, dairy, meat and fish, some major food groups, non?) sashi wanted to join in but the egg shell is too small for two pigs.