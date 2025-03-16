Previous
a bird in hand saves nine? by summerfield
Photo 4351

a bird in hand saves nine?

🤣or something to that effect.

for week 11 of the 52 captures challenge, the subject is 'hands'. mix in the six-word story challenge (the photo was shot on the 15th so hopefully it qualifies) and five plus two's theme this week.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact