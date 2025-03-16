Sign up
Previous
Photo 4351
a bird in hand saves nine?
🤣or something to that effect.
for week 11 of the 52 captures challenge, the subject is 'hands'. mix in the six-word story challenge (the photo was shot on the 15th so hopefully it qualifies) and five plus two's theme this week.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6506
photos
181
followers
112
following
1192% complete
View this month »
6
365-still
Canon EOS 80D
15th March 2025 8:06pm
Tags
summerfield-5plus2
,
sixws-154
,
summerfield-52captures-2025
,
52wc-2025-w11
,
fiveplustwo-yourchoice
