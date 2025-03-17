it's not easy being green

that's what Kermit the Frog used to say. today, however, green is in. green is the colour most associated with Ireland (the Emerald Isle) and today is St. Patrick's day, the patron saint of Ireland.



the first Mr. Summerfield was Irish-American; his mother brought him as a baby, along with his older sister, to america from Ireland to escape from her alcoholic husband. my own mother having been a devout catholic, knew about almost all the saints in the calendar, so i knew about St. Patrick even as a young child.



and that's my connection to the St. Patrick celebrations. i once tried green beer which was not to my liking. i like the inclusion of elves though. today, on my way to the grocery store, i saw a delivery man who was dressed as an elf - green garb with green tall hat and green and orange striped socks and pointed green shoes. i thought it was a real elf as he was also very short. then i remembered today is St. Patrick's day. Sláinte!