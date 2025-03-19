not feeling creative photographically today. i wanted something easy. although i had to search the archives for a suitable photo.
for the current album cover challenge.
artist/band: The 26th Rocket Brigade
album title: more than half the time
The 26th Rocket Brigade (Military Unit Number 54006) is a brigade of the Russian Ground Forces, stationed at Luga, Leningrad Oblast in the Leningrad Military District. It is equipped with the 9K720 Iskander surface-to surface missile. (oh, dear!)
Democracy is the recurrent suspicion that more than half of the people are right more than half the time. - E. B. White