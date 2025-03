j'adore by Dior

just an empty bottle 'though.



in December 2014 i did a month of perfume bottles. most of the bottles were loaned to me by one of my friends at the office. a couple of them she didn't want back and i kept them 'for future', including this one.



i like its lachrymiform shape -- like a teardrop; or perhaps a morning dew drop on the tip of a blade of grass as it drips down and sparkles in the bright sunlight.