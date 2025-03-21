heart breaker

a little package was handed to me by the postal worker. i was so excited when i was opening it. i saw the mug and i was even more excited. i lifted it up and i was no longer excited. the beautiful mug was broken. when i inspected the box, i saw the dent on it and guessed it must have fallen rather badly at some point during the package's journey. i will glue them together when i've recovered from the heartbreak, which probably will be tomorrow. then i can use it as pen holder and as such it will still be a treasure.



moral lesson is protect breakables with some kind of padding and use a bigger box. 😜