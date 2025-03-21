heart breaker

Previous
a little package was handed to me by the postal worker. i was so excited when i was opening it. i saw the mug and i was even more excited. i lifted it up and i was no longer excited. the beautiful mug was broken. when i inspected the box, i saw the dent on it and guessed it must have fallen rather badly at some point during the package's journey. i will glue them together when i've recovered from the heartbreak, which probably will be tomorrow. then i can use it as pen holder and as such it will still be a treasure.

moral lesson is protect breakables with some kind of padding and use a bigger box. 😜
summerfield

Ann H. LeFevre ace
)o: But you do have a good solution rather than sending it back (which you can't do if it's a gift).
March 21st, 2025  
JackieR ace
😢🐽
March 21st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
things are packaged very well sometimes and mishandled. Its like they cant read fragile, It is a clean break and it is possible to glue, but it was new. sorry it happened
March 21st, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Aw, that's so sad... But great solution you've come up with!
March 21st, 2025  
