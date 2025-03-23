Previous
perhaps there's an explanation for it by summerfield
Canadians are stressed over this south of the border nuisance. but we are a peace-loving country, although we would admit there are some bad elements among us, like any other nation. news has it that some people are 'ditching' their tesla cars and there are quite a few people who take their frustration in some other ways. like vandalizing other people's cars. or perhaps they just want to express themselves (which mind you we do not condone!) or have nothing else to do. that is one explanation for this hub cup to be kicking around the pavement. or perhaps it just got off its car as it recklessly sped its way around the main road. take your pick.
I think the whole world is being put through a stressful time. I would not take a Tesla if I got it for free! I am ashamed and disgusted of my fellow countryman.
March 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
At least it’s was the hub cap falling off rather than the wheels.
March 24th, 2025  
