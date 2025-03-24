newly discovered

my sister and i discovered a new go-to restaurant. it's called 'Salad King', serving mainly Thai cuisine with fusion of southeast Asian flavours. i had the shrimp rice and vegetables while my sister had Bangkok stir-fried noodles which was gluten free. yes, they have vegan, gluten free and halal options. the prices were reasonable and the portions enough for two meals. i'm pretty sure for 'growing' adults, the portions would be quite adequate. the place is quite neat and clean. we didn't have the use of its washrooms, though. a reasonably clean washroom is one of the important measurements of a restaurant worth going back to, at least for me.



while that overhead lighting decor is unique and nice, i will avoid sitting at a table right underneath it. over time, that would accumulate dust and whatever else, so i would choose the side tables, just to make sure no dust or spider accidentally falls on my food or my head.