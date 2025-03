the fourth of my butterfly series. all monarch images are from my archives taken over the years which i have forgotten. a couple of them had been posted in my albums:in going through my older archives, i discovered i even have many shots of damselflies, dragon flies, bees and ladybugs! someday, i will include them in one of my paintings. someday. right now, i'm under pressure to finish the waterfalls. but i made it clear that inspiration and mojos cannot be rushed, they have to come at the right time. (it's my way of saying i just feel lazy to do it 😂