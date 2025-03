pensive

'mood' is the prompt this week for 52 frames.



what am i in the mood for? pizza? ice cream? cake? i thought those were not good for my diet, since i'm trying to be very good before my annual exams in May. don't want that doctor to have any reason for writing those nasty prescriptions! so i opted to go this way - a self-portrait. i need not show my face, i need not put on make up, nor dress up. i was going to ask my friend to pose for me but i don't want to 'owe' anyone a favour 🤣 might ask for something i'm not wont to do.