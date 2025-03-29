taking comfort

a storm rages outside and i can hear the sleet hitting against the glass windows. it's a night for relaxation, reading a good book, sipping peppermint tea and a small slice of red velvet cake - taking comfort in peace in contrast to the chaos outside. the weatherman says this will last until tomorrow morning, having arrived a day late. warnings of flooding, cooler temperatures, slippery and icy conditions, and heavens forbid, if the hydro wires get weighted down by ice, we need to gear up for power outages. as long as i have my kindle with three books to read, and my paints and brushes, i should be fine.



for week 12 of the 52 captures challenge, we need to show that which comforts. whew! i'm caught up with this challenge at last!