taking comfort by summerfield
taking comfort

a storm rages outside and i can hear the sleet hitting against the glass windows. it's a night for relaxation, reading a good book, sipping peppermint tea and a small slice of red velvet cake - taking comfort in peace in contrast to the chaos outside. the weatherman says this will last until tomorrow morning, having arrived a day late. warnings of flooding, cooler temperatures, slippery and icy conditions, and heavens forbid, if the hydro wires get weighted down by ice, we need to gear up for power outages. as long as i have my kindle with three books to read, and my paints and brushes, i should be fine.

for week 12 of the 52 captures challenge, we need to show that which comforts. whew! i'm caught up with this challenge at last!
summerfield

Jessica Eby ace
Very yummy looking shot! Stay warm and safe!
March 30th, 2025  
Heather (pixelchix) ace
Yummmy!!
March 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great photo of this treat
March 30th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That cake looks delicious
March 30th, 2025  
