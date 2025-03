fresh produce

so much food for so much money hardly anyone's buying. but perhaps it's just for the day.



my sister and i went to see a movie, a stupid movie. a bit comedic but with so much violence it's mostly gross! in any case, we had a lot of time before the movie began so we cased the shops and the supermarket below. i intended to get some lemons after the movie but when we got back down, i forgot what it was i was going to buy. 😂