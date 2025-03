this is the fifth canvas of my butterfly series. since the first series, i've learned how to do bokeh. it's a bit tedious but i still enjoyed it. i'm already embarking on a triptych of paintings; i have the backgrounds done but i yet have to decide exactly what they would be.which of the 5 is your favourite?i'm posting this today as tomorrow is April 1st and i'm planning to do the same subject challenge for the month. i just need to find a 'subject'.-o0o-i'm hosting the new album cover challenge. might you want to put in an entry or two?