meet Hoops

may i introduce Hoops. he is a jolly little owl who helps to fundraise for sick children in hospitals. for the month of April, Hoops will be hanging out with me to help me inspire (or more like torture) to be photographically artistic and imaginative. i just hope i don't drop him in a puddle along the way. for that would be a little problematic. he doesn't mind that he's a last-minute choice (because i don't have any other) for this month's subject, but already i have quite a few ideas for set-ups. let's just hope we don't self-implode before the month is over. 🤣 but i do think it will be an owl-some journey!