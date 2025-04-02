Previous
that's "Hoots" for you
that's "Hoots" for you

well, i've been chastised for making a faux pas last night of introducing Hoots as Hoops when i, of all people should know that owls hoots and basketball players hoops it. so sorry. i've apologized so many times all day and all day i got this death stare from Hoops, er...i mean Hoots.😂he referred me to the register office's certificate that his name is H-O-O-T-S; he even spelled it to me in French and Spanish and Swahili. great heavens! if it wasn't raining like cows and goats outside i'm sure he would've walked out on me. lucky that first there was snow, then wet snow, then sleet, and now pounding rain accompanied by howling winds. wait a minute, don't owls howl, too!?!?
summerfield

Liz Milne
Whatever the name your wee owl is adorable.
