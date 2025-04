the wise old Hoots

well, he's not really old but with the glasses and all those books, one would think Hoots is old. he was complaining that he needn't wear the glasses to look wise but i couldn't find my monocle to make him look more clever than with the glasses.



as i don't have photoshop anymore and cannot do layers, i had to make the mortarboard for him. lucky i found a tassel as Hoots said a mortarboard must have a tassel. but he's happy now so all's well.