Hoots basking in the morning sunshine

this was from yesterday when the weather was almost summer-like. wait, that was the other day. no, wait! two days ago. well, i don't know anymore. the weather was changing every hour and every day. one day, it's spring weather, next day it's freezing cold, then we go to 20 celcius and then freezing cold again. add rain and snow and fog and you'll get confused, too! but Hoots, he was just happy to sit in the corner and read his book. when i told him people thought him smart and clever with glasses on, he didn't want to remove them anymore! 😂