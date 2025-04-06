Hoots with Derrick

we drove my grandson Derrick to Waterloo, Ontario, where he studies at the Laurier University. we stopped by a local Filipino restaurant to have a 'real' Filipino snack, which means what Canadians would call a supper or dinner. Derrick was quite amused when i brought Hoots out from his carrier bag to take a photo of the two of them. Hoots has wanted to impress Derrick that he is clever and smart that's why he was wearing his glasses and his mortarboard. he told Derrick that in four years' time he would need a mortarboard for graduation and he is willing to lend his very own special mortarboard.



i had thought of going to a second hand store to get a light stroller for Hoots, but that would be a little bit crazy, non? 🤣



my first grandson is already 23 and has had his first heartbreak - his lady love is not into him. i told Derrick that maybe she's not into soft-spoken and kind handsome boys. well, it was her loss, according to the wise Hoots.