at the Filipino restaurant yesterday, Hoots posed with this store decor, a facsimile of the front of a 'jitney', a popular mode of public transportation in the old country. jitneys or jeepneys were a legacy from the americans who liberated the country from 500 years of Spaniard domination. they were Jeeps, modified to have seatings on either side of the vehicle's length, and had since became a cultural icon. see here if you are so inclined to learn more:the name of the restaurant is Rosel's and the owners were originally from the City of Marikina, south of the capital Manila, which used to be known as the shoe capital of the world. pictured beside Hoots is a photo promoting the store's specialty, a caboodle of Filipino food from appetizers to desserts, good for a gazillion people for the small amount of $130 plus tax. drinks not included.