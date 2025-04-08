i thought you said it's spring!

well, it is, but it's been known to have snowed around here during May! we should be thankful we only had this sporadic snow in the spring. other places have floodings, draught, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and crazy politicians. more crazy that our own politicians.



that was Hoots's reasoning although he was also shaken when he saw snow on the ground this morning when he woke up and looked out the window. it's been on the forecast though so no surprise there, really. he was thankful i was able to find him a scarf which he wore with a Canadian maple leaf pin. looking good, Hoots!