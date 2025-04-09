Previous
through the looking glass by summerfield
through the looking glass

Hoots played with lots of props today for a photosHoot and he liked this one best. he said he wanted to look scary. yaiks! i'm scared!

it's been a week and there are no entries yet for the current album cover challenge. might you want to put in an entry or two? hopefully i will get an ample number of entries by the end of the challenge, or i may have to kill that challenge to a good rest. here's the deal, you guys.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50543/album-cover-challenge-161-on-now!
summerfield

Jane Pittenger ace
Scary for sure
