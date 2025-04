Hoots with the pigsters

since Hoots realized he was not the going to be the star of the 'photosHoot' he decided to just pose for one photo and one photo alone, then went about his other business. what the other business were, i have no idea but seems caliginous to me. didn't even stick around to see that i won 2 out of 5 games.



i think wants to tinker with the piano. oh, my lord! 🤣i better get him to use the headset. i've started doing my taxes and i sure don't want any aggravation.