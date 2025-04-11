is it half full or half empty

the wise Hoots has some thoughts on the matter. when it's white wine, it's half empty; why? because he's drank some off the glass already. the red wine is half full because the wine has to continue to aerate even while already served to fully enjoy its flavour.



i say the red wine is half empty because that's all that is left in the bottle as i used most of it for stewing onions. he got shocked that i used a perfectly good and expensive red wine for cooking! but that's been left over from Thanksgiving of 2023! 🤣lucky it still was good!



for week 15 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was to capture 'half full or half empty'.