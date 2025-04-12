Hoots gets musical

Hoots wanted to listen to music that's pre-recorded on the electric keyboard. he actually asked if i could play it for him, but i have a mild vertigo attack so i let him listen to my recorded music. then i found out all he wanted was a photo with the two robin paintings displayed. then after listening a few times to 'on top of spaghetti' and 'Donna, Donna', he wanted to play the piano, too. i gave him some music sheets and let him use the headset so i don't have to hear him tinker with the keys. i now have another headache!