Hoots gets musical by summerfield
Hoots gets musical

Hoots wanted to listen to music that's pre-recorded on the electric keyboard. he actually asked if i could play it for him, but i have a mild vertigo attack so i let him listen to my recorded music. then i found out all he wanted was a photo with the two robin paintings displayed. then after listening a few times to 'on top of spaghetti' and 'Donna, Donna', he wanted to play the piano, too. i gave him some music sheets and let him use the headset so i don't have to hear him tinker with the keys. i now have another headache!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

summerfield

Maggiemae ace
You are too good to Hoots! He's very demanding! Or as the Scottish people say, "Hoots mon"!
April 13th, 2025  
katy ace
he looks so cute here and it’s fabulous to see your paintings. I’m sorry about your vertigo and headache.
April 13th, 2025  
