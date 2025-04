Hoots goes on a road trip

Hoots came with me on a trip to Niagara Falls. it was a beautiful sunny day in Toronto and in Niagara, too. clear skies with just an occasional wisp of clouds and the temperatures were almost summer-like. he was happy to have seen the falls, but we did not go right by the falls as the winds got a bit harsh towards the mid-afternoon. i forgot my ear muffs and ear buds so i couldn't stay out long lest i get more ear infection.



Hoots was propped on the dash of the car and he enjoyed the view.