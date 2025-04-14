Hoots by the great Falls

the wind picked up later in the afternoon when Hoots and i had a chance to go around to the horseshoe falls. there were quite a few boisterous teenagers showing weird interest in him so we limited ourselves to the fenced off surrounding of the hotel.



here, Hoots was sitting rather precariously on a fence with the falls behind him. if he fell back, he'd end up in a deep ravine next to the falls and there would be no rescuing him. that almost happened when a family of seven - 3 adults and four children were curious and one little girl wanted to touch him, i almost slapped her hand but instead grabbed Hoots and we walked away. we went for a hot chocolate drink when we walked back inside the hotel.