he couldn't bear to look by summerfield
he couldn't bear to look

Hoots watched the Masters Game on TV while we were getting ready for dinner. we were all rooting not just for the Canadian golfer Corey Connors, but also for Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, especially when the Canadian moved down the board. when McIlroy lost his #1 position around the 14th, Hootsie was so anxious; more so during the sudden death round, he couldn't bear to watch anymore. some feathers were absolutely ruffled. but he was happy in the end that his favourites won first and second and our guy placed 8th.

now he wants to go play golf, too. mini-golf it would be for him.
Liz Milne ace
My experience was much the same! Really happy for McIroy. Proud of Corey, too. He’s not just my countryman but also from my hometown.
April 16th, 2025  
