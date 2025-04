Hoots the glutton

Hoots interrupted our walkabout last Sunday when he saw this poster at the hotel promenade. he wanted to try and eat all those in the picture. i explained that we would have to go to at least 3 different restaurants to try all those foods and frankly i'm sure i can only eat the rolls and i won't be able to walk back to our room. he wanted that slider with fries and all the sides. unbelievable!