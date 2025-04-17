Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4383
on reflection
"why is my reflection someone i don't know!"
"we always want to see what is hidden by what we see."
can you guess what is wrong with this picture?
inspired by the work of René Magritte.
for week 16 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge is 'reflection.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6535
photos
180
followers
112
following
1200% complete
View this month »
4376
4377
4378
4379
4380
4381
4382
4383
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th April 2025 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-52captures-2025
,
30-shots2025
,
summerfield-hoots
,
52wc-2025-w16
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close