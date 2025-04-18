Hoots getting 40 winks

Hoots was so tired with all the walking around Niagara Falls that he had to take a nap. which is wise of him because owls really sleeps during the day and gets to watch the night slip by. that's their nature. but this owling likes to go out and about during the day, too, so he needs that 40 winks rather badly.



i met a couple of right wing americans today. they voted for the orange one and now regret it as their businesses are very badly affected by the volatile situation in their country. they are exploring the possibility of staying in Canada. good luck with that!