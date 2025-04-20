Hoots and a gnome

Hoots was so pleased with himself as he sat at the big fountain at the Fallsview Casino, as people of all ages ooh-ed and ahh-ed upon seeing him pose. adult people remarked he's so cute while kids of different ilks wanted to touch him and play with him. there was even a little girl, about 5 or so, who had an embarrassing (for the mother) major fit when i told her she cannot play with the Hoots-ter. Hoots was appalled when the brat audaciously said that Hoots belonged to her and that it was a gift from her grandmother! parents should really learn how to discipline their children. so after three shots, we just high tailed it back to our room and watched the golf.