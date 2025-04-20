Hoots and a gnome

Hoots was so pleased with himself as he sat at the big fountain at the Fallsview Casino, as people of all ages ooh-ed and ahh-ed upon seeing him pose. adult people remarked he's so cute while kids of different ilks wanted to touch him and play with him. there was even a little girl, about 5 or so, who had an embarrassing (for the mother) major fit when i told her she cannot play with the Hoots-ter. Hoots was appalled when the brat audaciously said that Hoots belonged to her and that it was a gift from her grandmother! parents should really learn how to discipline their children. so after three shots, we just high tailed it back to our room and watched the golf.



the last of Hoots' Niagara escapade.