i came from that?!?!?

Hoots couldn't believe it when i told him he, like all birds, came from an egg! he was more surprised when we visited the nest where he was born and found the egg shells still being kept by the nesting staff. "that's a very small egg!" he said. so i reminded him that from tiny acorns grow might oaks, so does a big bird of prey like him came from a tiny egg. at least he was thankful he didn't end up an omelette so he just posed right next to the eggshell he used to call home.