gangsta?

Hoots wanted to dress up as a gangsta. while he was hiding in my closet yesterday, he saw my old red bandana and tied it around his head. do you think he looked like a gangsta? i don't think so. i thought he looked more like Keith Richards!🤣



years ago, while waiting for a bus in Niagara to take me back to Toronto, there was a mother with her young daughter and son who were also waiting for the bus. the son would walk this funny walk that some teenagers do when their trousers are loosely hanging by their mid-thighs. when his mother told him to stop walking 'like an idiot', he said "i want to be a gangsta!" i looked at the mother and we both burst out laughing. when asked how old the son was, the mother said he was only 6. i had wondered what kind of a male role model he had at home to make him think at such a young age that he would want to be a gangsta. i thought most kids that age would dream of being a pilot or a doctor or a basketball player. but a 'gangsta'? it was kind of funny, but at the same time, it was not.