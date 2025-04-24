natural surroundings

Hoots checks out his future home, the forest, of course, where flora and fauna abounds. after April, he will be released to his normal habitat. today was a balmy 20 degrees with just a few clouds in sight and a slight breeze to make the day and evening pleasant.



we went to the Ancaster Old Mill to have a special dinner and also to show Hoots the special protected place where he will enjoy the rest of his life with his relatives. he liked what he saw and he promised to make a visit every now and then. but first he had more adventures and photosHOOTS to enjoy!