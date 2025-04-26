Previous
pergolas by summerfield
Photo 4392

pergolas

there was a couple of lovely pergolas on the grounds of the Ancaster Old Mill. Hoots was quite happy to pose underneath one of them with a direct view to the other pergola. my only regret in coming to this place was that i was unable (i didn't think of it actually) to shoot a self-portrait. that's because Hoots made me so busy thinking of a good shot for him. the light was quite lovely and the shadows are fabulous all i wanted was to take photos. but never mind, i think i am going back there. i have another coupon for the restaurant that i can use! 😂i just need to find a date other than Hoots!
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
Hoots is a hoot and that is honestly a beautiful spot. I don’t think I ever used the word pergola in my life. Gazebos I’ve seen around here.
April 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Hoots looks so cute :)
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact