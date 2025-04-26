pergolas

there was a couple of lovely pergolas on the grounds of the Ancaster Old Mill. Hoots was quite happy to pose underneath one of them with a direct view to the other pergola. my only regret in coming to this place was that i was unable (i didn't think of it actually) to shoot a self-portrait. that's because Hoots made me so busy thinking of a good shot for him. the light was quite lovely and the shadows are fabulous all i wanted was to take photos. but never mind, i think i am going back there. i have another coupon for the restaurant that i can use! 😂i just need to find a date other than Hoots!