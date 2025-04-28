what's he lookin' at?

a friend sent me the image of this building's mural somewhere uptown. naturally, Hoots wanted to go and visit the mural. he was wondering what the other owl could see through his glasses. i told him that's the downtown skyline with the CN tower visible in its right lens.



it's election day today in Canada. i thought i'd be smart and be the first in line when the polls opened but it turned out a gazillion people had the same idea. so i had to wait in line for half an hour. then i went for my morning walk.