in a caliginous state

back at the Ancaster Old Mill, Hoots had a good time taking in the falls after dinner. i told him to avoid getting hit by the mist. did you think he listened? of course not. 'take my picture! take my picture!' he said as he sat by the stone right at the edge of the falls. he got sprayed some, but the rock he sat on was quite damp which he didn't know as it was kind of dark, you see.