as Hoots prepares to leave for his new home in the Ancaster Old Mill, Sushi and Sashimi together with the rest of the piggy gang, hold a party to send him on his merry way. Hoots says 'thank you' to everyone who faved and commented on his 365 journey and promises to come by once in a while to say hello.-o0o-tomorrow, half-and-half May starts. here's the lowdown: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50660/time-to-look-at-things-by-the-half-2025-may-half-and-half-challenge