she/her/them/they/it
she/her/them/they/it

coming out of the closet, aren't we? well, only literally. itiofd, i am straight, very straight. 😊 not that there's anything wrong with not being straight. and if you identify as anything else, good for you! if you want to identify as a lamp, fine, by all means, do so. just you don't ask me to screw a light bulb into your whatever.

at the office where i used to work, our diversity committee started to encourage us to include our 'pronouns' beside our name when signing our emails. i had steadfastly refused to do that. if anyone sees my name and my face and can't figure out what my pronoun is, they had better have their eyes checked. i don't think i look anything other than a her or a she. i did consider in the beginning use "it" just to be difficult or funny, but i learned since i was young that you don't poke the hornet's nest. at all!

this was my submission to last week's theme over at 52 frames which was "cramped" with self-portrait as an extra challenge.

a composite of 4 images, painstakingly processed in ribbet. i have initially thought of doing half-and-half May with self-portraits. i didn't think you'd want to see my face everyday for 31 days even if it's just half of it. 😂 that said, i actually planned to post this to start this month's challenge.

here's the details for this May half-and-half challenge: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50660/time-to-look-at-things-by-the-half-2025-may-half-and-half-challenge#comment-981619

also for week 14 of the 52 captures challenge, the prompt was 'her'.
1st May 2025

Dixie Goode
I’m coming here to say I got something I sent you you Dec 6th returned to me. Today! My Christmas card.
May 2nd, 2025  
