she/her/them/they/it

coming out of the closet, aren't we? well, only literally. itiofd, i am straight, very straight. 😊 not that there's anything wrong with not being straight. and if you identify as anything else, good for you! if you want to identify as a lamp, fine, by all means, do so. just you don't ask me to screw a light bulb into your whatever.
at the office where i used to work, our diversity committee started to encourage us to include our 'pronouns' beside our name when signing our emails. i had steadfastly refused to do that. if anyone sees my name and my face and can't figure out what my pronoun is, they had better have their eyes checked. i don't think i look anything other than a her or a she. i did consider in the beginning use "it" just to be difficult or funny, but i learned since i was young that you don't poke the hornet's nest. at all!
this was my submission to last week's theme over at 52 frames which was "cramped" with self-portrait as an extra challenge.
a composite of 4 images, painstakingly processed in ribbet. i have initially thought of doing half-and-half May with self-portraits. i didn't think you'd want to see my face everyday for 31 days even if it's just half of it. 😂 that said, i actually planned to post this to start this month's challenge.