it's not cherry blossom

all week, i've been chasing the cherry blossoms but could not seem to even find them. they're supposed to be at their peak right now, but i refuse to go to High Park tomorrow where the large Sakura trees are. i'm pretty sure the whole world is going to descend to the park to see the blossoms and i would once again be upset seeing irresponsible people picking the flowers, pulling the branches while taking turns doing selfies, or putting their pets or children or themselves climbing on the trees. this when there are large signs that say "do not touch the trees, or pick or pull the branches". no, won't subject myself to that again.



i was tipped off that there were quite a number of the trees by the University grounds but my sister and i could not find them and my poor knee complained we had to sit down for a while. behind us there were these tulips and pansies and daffodils newly planted so i thought they were good enough for today's post.



there are three very young cherry blossom trees in front of my apartment building; they're in bloom so tomorrow, that would be the thing. never mind going to the big park. although i would miss seeing the artists doing plein air by the trees. maybe i'll do my own plein air, why don't i?