Christmas colours by summerfield
Christmas colours

something near the church, i don't know what these plants or bushes are called. the colour contrast is rather pleasing.

i had intended on going to the waterfront today but this is a busy weekend or the start of busy weekends in Toronto thus there was an enormous human traffic jam aside from the vehicular traffic. i couldn't handle the rude people who push and tug at you, you can smell their bad breaths and whatever their lunch was. i had to return a pair of pants to the department store and as soon as i finished, i turned right back to my home.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

summerfield

