of curtains and windows

we had sushi for lunch today after church at Humaru, our go-to for sushi. it's right around the corner from the church almost near my apartment building, give or take a few city blocks. 🤣 we've dined here so many times since we discovered this last year and only now did i notice this owl curtain that covers one of the small tatami rooms. Amy, our server, said it's always been there. had i been aware of it, i'd have a photo taken with Hoots! but today, it's my half-and-half photo for today.