snowdrops by summerfield
Photo 4401

snowdrops

on impulse, i went to the Gardens after seven even though it was quite windy and the clouds were heavy in the 15 minutes it took me to get there. but i was rather delighted to see snowdrops everywhere amongst random clumps of narcissus, jonquils and daffodils as well as colourful tulips. the trees were still bare but there was one small magnolia tree whose flowers were showing signs of tiredness from the ever fickle weather. it might be flowers for the rest of this week then, unless i get to the waterfront at some point.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

summerfield

