went back to the Gardens today as the afternoon turned out to be a beautiful day, warmer temperature, sun shining brightly, slight breeze - perfect for an afternoon out. this time i had more time to go around inside the Gardens and explore. i espied these two young girls chatting on the same bench as in my shot last year https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-05-15 naturally i took a shot!i have more flower shots, whatever am i going to do with them!