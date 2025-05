textures and shapes

i always pass by this tree during my morning walks. i might have taken a photo of this tree carving a long time ago but have never posted it here. the carvings had been 'refreshed' that made the animal figures more distinct. the amazing thing here is that the tree is still alive. i normally do not like taking photos of squirrels, raccoons and other destructive animals but this has to be an exception as this can be considered 'art', n'est pas?