Previous
a cloudless sky by summerfield
Photo 4404

a cloudless sky

the afternoon was a great contrast to the beginning of the day. the day started out as windy and colder than normal and the clouds were thick with a promise of rain. it ended up with a clear blue sky and a glorious sunshine with a pleasant breeze.

there was a line of trees that stretched two blocks that shielded a couple of posh low rise condominium buildings uptown. although it was impossible to get a decent shot due to the street being one of the major thoroughfares in the city, closer or underneath those trees, one can enjoy looking at the lush profusion of white flowers, which i believe are cherry blossoms. it was a nice afternoon walk.mayhalf-2025, summerfield-half2025
8th May 2025 8th May 25

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact