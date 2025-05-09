Previous
down at the waterfront by summerfield
Photo 4405

down at the waterfront

had to photograph some sailboats or yachts at the harbourfront but most of them were out in far side of the lake. several were still in their winter wrappings and had not been put in the water. it was another very nice day today, albeit with a fair bit of wind but once you're in the sun, it was okay. yet all i managed was this half-and-half shot.

had my annual physical today. i was given pneumonia vaccination because i am "old and decrepit" and that i must. i didn't know there was such thing. had plenty of blood tests and other tests, i think three quarters of my blood had been put in those vials. then ECG and knee X-rays. what about EKG, i asked the doctor and she looked at me and replied "why?" 🤣i told her i should have a lobotomy or a brain transplant. 🤣🤣🤣

then i will be having another consultation with another specialist about the torn miniscus hibiscus promiscuous 🤣. the only positive thing i got from that physical exam is the doctor's authorization to get an accessible parking permit.
Wendy ace
Yayy!!
You got a parking permit ... well deserved for all the other crap you put up with!
May 10th, 2025  
