look out my window

from the Gardens again. the structure is an installation in the east side of the Gardens. it is shaped like a house. it used to be upside down, and i think i have posted a picture of it once upon a time - lord! i've been on 365 for 15 years! in any case, the structure had been uprighted (is that a word?) to look like a little playhouse but the roof is covered with grass, real grass.