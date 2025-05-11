at the doctor's

when i went to see my doctor last friday, i had to wait 45 minutes over my appointed time. i was told the doctor tries to take more time with each patient, which i think is a good thing, but it shouldn't be done on 'my time' 😜 the waiting room faces the west side of the city and i have a good view of the downtown skyline. naturally, to relieve me of boredom, i took out my camera and took photos of the view and the traffic below, as well as the arts the children patients had done over the years. and then there was a click in my brain: do a half-and-half. so i did.



it's so calming to look at children's art work. some are quite good at it and have potential, while others are just being themselves: children. it's like the babbling of a baby or the laughter of a small child, i think they're the most wonderful sound in the whole universe.



i hope you all had a fabulous mothers' day celebrations. i know i had. my now wider girth is proof. lord! all that food!